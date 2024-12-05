Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 196,182 Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,182 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Super Hi International worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Super Hi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HDL opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Super Hi International Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

