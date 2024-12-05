Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.73 and last traded at $72.80. Approximately 90,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 284,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.74). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $424,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,031.14. The trade was a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $660,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,140.20. This trade represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

