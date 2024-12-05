Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading 2.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 27,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Premium Income Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$122.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Premium Income Company Profile

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

