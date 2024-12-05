Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $299.97 and last traded at $299.87. Approximately 29,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 152,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

