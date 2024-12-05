Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. William Blair began coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

PRMW opened at $24.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $28.06.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 31.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 375.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

