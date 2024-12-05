ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.30 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 33618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

