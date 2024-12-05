Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Proto Labs

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 4.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 69.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs



Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

