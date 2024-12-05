PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.86, but opened at $48.53. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 70,426 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,249.14. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $921,506.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,197.56. This represents a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. This represents a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

