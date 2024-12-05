Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.82. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,379.64. The trade was a 6.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

