Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.17%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

