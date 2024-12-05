Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,100 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.