Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 126.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

