Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,500 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Xencor by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 87,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xencor by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 436,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $359,526.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. The trade was a 59.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

