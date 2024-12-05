Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of Certara worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Certara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

