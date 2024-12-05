Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,588. The trade was a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

