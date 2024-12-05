PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.550-11.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.87. 919,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,889. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a twelve month low of $89.56 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

