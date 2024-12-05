Q1 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Arcellx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Arcellx stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 53,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. This represents a 68.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 15,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $1,614,008.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,001 shares of company stock worth $6,542,188. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

