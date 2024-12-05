QSV Equity Investors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

QSV Equity Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises 1.5% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

