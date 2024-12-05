Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,024,595 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,379,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Barrick Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

