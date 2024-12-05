Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $10 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

EWW stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

