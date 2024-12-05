Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $15.55 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,552,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPRO. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 16.6% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 38.6% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

