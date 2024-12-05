Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 43,286 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,286 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

