Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 17,843 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 710,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $24,595,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.38 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

