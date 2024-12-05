Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $915.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $784.25 and a 200 day moving average of $706.19. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

