Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $17.04 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $5,243.16 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,104.48 and a 12 month high of $5,258.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,664.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,122.74.

Booking Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.