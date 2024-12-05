Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $10,869,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,648,000 after buying an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SAP opened at $253.61 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.38 and a 12 month high of $254.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $311.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

