Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

