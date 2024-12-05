Quarry LP Acquires 6,381 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1,381.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,945,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,147,000 after buying an additional 365,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,240,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,583,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

