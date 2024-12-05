Quarry LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Quarry LP lowered its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,804 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGAA. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 4,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.