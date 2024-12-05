Quarry LP Has $573,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 696.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.