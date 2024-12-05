Quarry LP Invests $2.40 Million in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 370,749 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 350,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI opened at $12.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

