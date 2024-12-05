Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 13,618.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRLH opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.