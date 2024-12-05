Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 26510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Questor Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Questor Technology Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

