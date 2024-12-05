Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 154.93 ($1.97), with a volume of 1282653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.90 ($1.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,857.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

