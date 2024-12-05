Raymond F. O’conor Sells 2,000 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,610.71. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 15.00%.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 251.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 118,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AROW

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.