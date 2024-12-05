RBF Capital LLC Acquires 260,000 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 650.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 825,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

HE stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.