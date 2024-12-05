RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 44,929 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -72.46%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 44.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

