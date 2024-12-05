RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

