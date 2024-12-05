RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

