RBF Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $45,219,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $30,808,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after buying an additional 672,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 269.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 528,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $72.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,120.08. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 891,694 shares of company stock valued at $53,821,357 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

