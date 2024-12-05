RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Michael Saks Sells 2,852 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $68,419.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,650.42. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Saks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
RCMT stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
