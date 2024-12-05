RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Insider Michael Saks Sells 2,852 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $68,419.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,650.42. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

RCMT stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

