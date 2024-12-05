Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

