Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,723,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 59,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.