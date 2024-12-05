Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Redeia Corporación Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Redeia Corporación stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Redeia Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

