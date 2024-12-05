Redmile Group LLC Sells 32,150 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 116,853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 706,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

