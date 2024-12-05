Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $294.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $213.85 and a one year high of $294.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.