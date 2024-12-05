Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hasbro by 68.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,352.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.