Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 9,580 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.