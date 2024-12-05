Repertoire Partners LP Buys New Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Chatham Lodging Trust accounts for 2.9% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

