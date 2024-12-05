Repertoire Partners LP Has $542,000 Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 139.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Clarivate accounts for 0.6% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CLVT shares. William Blair downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,081. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.